SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SLM to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SLM will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

