Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (LON:AATG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.73

Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (LON:AATG) announced a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AATG opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £91.51 million and a PE ratio of -20.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.12. Albion Technology & General VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Get Albion Technology & General VCT alerts:

Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.