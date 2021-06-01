Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (LON:AATG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.73

Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (LON:AATG) announced a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:AATG opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £91.51 million and a PE ratio of -20.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.12. Albion Technology & General VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 77 ($1.01).
Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile
