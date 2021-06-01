Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 28th

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

KNX opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

