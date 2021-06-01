Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Increases Dividend to GBX 19 Per Share

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HFG opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.55) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,217.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,114.53. The company has a market cap of £975.17 million and a PE ratio of 24.93. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 986 ($12.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,310 ($17.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34.

Several brokerages have commented on HFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

