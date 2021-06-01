Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.