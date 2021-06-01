CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 19,579,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 270.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after buying an additional 2,708,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after buying an additional 2,004,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,236,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNX opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

