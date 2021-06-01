BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTGOF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

BTGOF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

