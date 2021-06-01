TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner purchased 49,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984.

TSE TA opened at C$10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.67 and a 1-year high of C$12.51.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -12.00%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

