RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28.

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.