Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.89 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.470 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $194.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.89. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,986,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,812 shares of company stock worth $16,112,133. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.