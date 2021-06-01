World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

