World Asset Management Inc Has $581,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,973 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $363.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

