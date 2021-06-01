World Asset Management Inc Sells 324 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 22,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

Shares of AWK opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

