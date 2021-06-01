Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

