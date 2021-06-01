Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after acquiring an additional 162,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,334,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,676,000 after buying an additional 1,104,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.94. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

