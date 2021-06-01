BonusCloud (BXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $61,399.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00082282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.31 or 0.01031303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.13 or 0.10000725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00091877 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,954,179 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

