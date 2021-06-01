Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Tops $403.42 on Exchanges

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $403.42 or 0.01105601 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $137,162.26 and approximately $7,534.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00082282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.31 or 0.01031303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.13 or 0.10000725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00091877 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

