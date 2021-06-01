Royce & Associates LP Has $11.47 Million Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $6,061,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 651,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 415,405 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 257,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

GSM opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.18.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $320.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 17.59%.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.