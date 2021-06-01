Royce & Associates LP Sells 6,700 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.79% of QAD worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in QAD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 572.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. QAD had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

