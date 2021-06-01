Royce & Associates LP Buys 239,134 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 858,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,134 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Interface were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after buying an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $964.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

