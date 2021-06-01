Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $60,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,198,000 after buying an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after buying an additional 465,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $21,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE INGR opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

