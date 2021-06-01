Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Ranpak by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

NYSE PACK opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -116.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACK. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.