BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.40% of Kohl’s worth $883,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of KSS opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

