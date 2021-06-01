Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 5,019.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 222,962 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

