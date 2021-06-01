GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,859 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

RC opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

