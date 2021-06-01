GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $398,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average is $118.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

