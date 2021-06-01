Royce & Associates LP Has $10.47 Million Stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.80% of Harvard Bioscience worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 207,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 58,376 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,064 shares of company stock valued at $604,261. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $279.72 million, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBIO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

