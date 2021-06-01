Royce & Associates LP Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,647 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

