First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.91% of First Foundation worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 39.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

FFWM opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.56.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,897.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

