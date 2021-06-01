Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,428 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

