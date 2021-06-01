Secret (SCRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $116.96 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00004619 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $116.96 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $189.27 or 0.00521067 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022533 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.14 or 0.01335602 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 184,700,652 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

