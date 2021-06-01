Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the April 29th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 731.0 days.

KOJAF opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $21.51.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 35,272 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

