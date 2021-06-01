Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the April 29th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 731.0 days.
KOJAF opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $21.51.
About Kojamo Oyj
