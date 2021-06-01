Pivot Token Market Cap Hits $2.09 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $218,171.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

