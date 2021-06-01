Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,420.56 ($18.56).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,622.50 ($21.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,769.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,272.98. The company has a market cap of £28.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.26.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.