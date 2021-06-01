The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $290.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $240.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.38.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $247.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.63. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.05.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.