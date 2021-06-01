Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.09. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $12,919,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amyris by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Amyris by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $2,161,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

