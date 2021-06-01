The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at Cowen

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $290.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.38.

BA stock opened at $247.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.63. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

