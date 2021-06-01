Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.39 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion.

NYSE:JWN opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

