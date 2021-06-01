Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in May

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,919,500 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the April 29th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29,195.0 days.

OTCMKTS LTTHF opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Learning Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

