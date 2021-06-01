State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,330 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $21,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $345.36 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.53.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.22.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

