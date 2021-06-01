State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,140 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $21,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

