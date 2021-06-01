Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $22,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.24. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.