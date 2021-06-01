State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $22,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

