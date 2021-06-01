State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $22,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

