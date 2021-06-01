Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $22,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $97.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

