State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $22,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

