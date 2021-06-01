State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,640 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $23,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

