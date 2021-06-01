Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 86 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Allegion were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Allegion by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

