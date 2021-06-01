Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 270 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,522 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,552. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

