Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 314 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

